Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $368.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will post $368.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.70 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $357.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

CFR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 435,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.