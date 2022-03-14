Analysts Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $864.20 Million

Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will report $864.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $892.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $823.00 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $757.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,190. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $118.63 and a one year high of $148.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,863,000 after acquiring an additional 163,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.