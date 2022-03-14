Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 97,234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.