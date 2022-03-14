Analysts Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) will post $775.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.70 million and the highest is $784.00 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $725.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXT stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 1,002,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

