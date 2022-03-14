Analysts Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) to report sales of $775.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $784.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.70 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $725.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,362. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

