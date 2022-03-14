Analysts Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($4.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

