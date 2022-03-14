Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will report sales of $232.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $235.90 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $351.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $876.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $940.74 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $953.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,472 shares of company stock worth $1,403,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,513,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,845,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. 208,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

