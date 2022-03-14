Analysts Issue Forecasts for Invacare Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Invacare in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

NYSE IVC opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Invacare has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 350,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

