Analysts Set Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Target Price at $25.80

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

CRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cortexyme by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

