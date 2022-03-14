Analysts Set Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target at $12.63

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.93%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

About Golden Ocean Group (Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.