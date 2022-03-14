Analysts Set Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) PT at $22.00

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

