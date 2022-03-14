Analysts Set Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) PT at $11.83

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Lantronix stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.82 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $82,137.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lantronix by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

