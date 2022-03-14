Analysts Set Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Price Target at €165.17

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €165.17 ($181.50).

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($192.31) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($219.78) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($169.23) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up €1.98 ($2.18) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €141.42 ($155.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($83.89). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €151.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €152.95.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

