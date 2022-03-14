Analysts Set Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) PT at $75.75

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $201,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQM stock traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $74.85. 1,218,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,038. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 176.81%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

