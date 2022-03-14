Analysts Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price at $10.04

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Tilray has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.37.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Tilray’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 802.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

