Analysts Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target at $22.19

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.19.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $159,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

