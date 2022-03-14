Analyzing Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) & Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC – Get Rating) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Nutra Pharma has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma -19,789.66% N/A -3,106.21% Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Exactus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $50,000.00 243.88 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Exactus $2.07 million 18.81 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Nutra Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exactus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nutra Pharma and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Exactus beats Nutra Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutra Pharma Corp. operates as a bio pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the acquisition, licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies & homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Its products are Cobroxin, which is used for an over-the-counter pain reliever designed to treat moderate to severe chronic pain and Nyloxin Extra Strength, which is used for stronger versions of Cobroxin. The company was founded on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Exactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

