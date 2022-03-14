Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ansell stock opened at $73.76 on Monday. Ansell has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

