ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Tops One Day Volume of $268,257.00

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $29.91 million and approximately $268,257.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.56 or 0.06629533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,081.56 or 0.99568803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00041467 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 103,591,436 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.