Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Shares of AMAT opened at $123.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

