Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials stock opened at $123.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.53. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

