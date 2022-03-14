ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARX. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.19.

Shares of TSE:ARX traded down C$1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.88. 2,887,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.21. The company has a market cap of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.16 and a 12 month high of C$16.46.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

