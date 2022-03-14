Argus Capital Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 21st (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Argus Capital’s (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 21st. Argus Capital had issued 26,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $265,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Argus Capital’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGUU opened at $10.13 on Monday. Argus Capital has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Argus Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $6,518,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Argus Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Argus Capital by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 541,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 228,475 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,204,000.

