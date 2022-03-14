Aries Wealth Management Acquires 24,000 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 120,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 99,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 148.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 91,641 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 97,436 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.48. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

