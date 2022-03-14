Aries Wealth Management Invests $295,000 in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Crane by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 273,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Crane by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Crane by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 276,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of CR stock opened at $102.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

