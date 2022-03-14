Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNMD opened at 1.00 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 0.79 and a twelve month high of 5.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.16 and a 200-day moving average of 1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

