Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,478,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Shares of SPG opened at $130.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

