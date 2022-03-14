Aries Wealth Management Takes $217,000 Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 307.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in fuboTV by 266.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 30.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

