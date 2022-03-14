Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €6.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.90 ($7.50).

AT1 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.48) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.13) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.83) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.15) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR AT1 opened at €5.39 ($5.86) on Friday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €4.62 ($5.02) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($7.78). The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of €5.41 and a 200-day moving average of €5.73.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.