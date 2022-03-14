Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.90

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 34590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.