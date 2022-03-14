Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.90

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 34590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $2,005,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,802,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

