Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $9.76 on Monday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,154,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 198,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 31,711 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

