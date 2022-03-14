Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 409,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$10.31 and a one year high of C$13.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.90.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

