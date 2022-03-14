Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.23.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.07. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.85 per share, with a total value of $38,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,232,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at $837,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 278.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 212,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Asana by 81.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 74,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at $3,157,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

