Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $194.00. The stock had previously closed at $102.18, but opened at $110.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $109.76, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.08 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

