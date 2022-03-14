Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the February 13th total of 60,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of APWC opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.86.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

