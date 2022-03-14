AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 430.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

