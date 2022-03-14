Athenex (ATNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Athenex to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. Athenex has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Athenex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Athenex by 432.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Athenex by 72.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex (Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.