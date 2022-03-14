Athenex (ATNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Athenex to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ATNX opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. Athenex has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.
About Athenex (Get Rating)
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athenex (ATNX)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.