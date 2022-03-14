Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.11. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic American in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

