Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 180,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 58,606 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,243,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,055,000 after acquiring an additional 82,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 267,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,721. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

