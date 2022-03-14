Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of YieldShares High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in YieldShares High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

YieldShares High Income ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.31. 1,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64. YieldShares High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

