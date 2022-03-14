Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,055 iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned 0.50% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XJH traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $34.80. 1,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $40.44.

