AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.64.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $59.70 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.35.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $30,737,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $258,284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AtriCure by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AtriCure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.