AtriCure’s (ATRC) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $94.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.05. 5,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,219. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.