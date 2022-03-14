Audius Price Down 0.6% This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Audius has a total market cap of $429.95 million and $10.98 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,085,175,641 coins and its circulating supply is 614,563,659 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

