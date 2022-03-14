Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the February 13th total of 25,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AATC opened at $6.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.66. Autoscope Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

