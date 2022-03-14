Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.34. Avantor reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTR. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 30,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Avantor has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,781. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

