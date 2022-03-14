Avid Technology (AVID) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) recently:

3/9/2022 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

3/8/2022 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

3/3/2022 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2022 – Avid Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/15/2022 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2022 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after acquiring an additional 271,973 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in Avid Technology by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 267,969 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 358,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avid Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

