Avista (NYSE:AVA) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. Avista has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,581 shares of company stock valued at $733,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,178,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,848,000 after acquiring an additional 540,793 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,045 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 2,016.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 201,643 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

