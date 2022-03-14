Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Short Interest Down 59.0% in February

Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHPA. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AHPA opened at $10.01 on Monday. Avista Public Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

